‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ Winners Speak Out After Dramatic Finale

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Race to Survive: Alaska finale.]

After a grueling 40-day trek and more than 100 miles traveled, it came down to three teams. Each had braved the punishing wilderness leading into the Race To Survive: Alaska finale on USA Network. Out of the eight duos who started the adventure, left were underdog New York Ivy League siblings Cason and Bella Crane, Seattle outdoor enthusiast buds Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar, and hometown survivalist bros Wilson Hoogendron and Oliver Hoogendorn.

The sixth race of the season saw the exhausted competitors endure all the elements and uneasy terrain to reach the final crate. Max and Christian were ahead most of the way with Wilson and Oliver hot on their heels. At one point, a glacier wall climb looked to have done Wilson and Oliver in with Cason and Bella having a hard time kayaking and facing unbearably cold waters. A navigational error helped play a role in Wilson and Oliver securing the last medallions and $500,000 prize.

Here the fun-loving Inupiaq brothers from Nome, Alaska reflect on their incredible performance and victory.

What was going through your mind when you grabbed that last medallion?

Wilson Hoogendorn: I just couldn’t wait to go home. I was so hungry at that point, I just wanted food.

Oliver Hoogendorn: I’d say it was a relief. Like any other super long road trip or hike, it got to the point where you just want to relax.

It was nice to see the final teams all finish and then embrace in the end.

Oliver: It felt good to be done for all of us because it was a huge deal. We were out there for six weeks just starving. When you are sharing this experience, it brings you closer. I think the hugs were genuine.

Max and Christian were right there with you head-to-head in the end. How was it getting past them?

Wilson: That last race they were close to us the whole time. We started running and then I started running as hard as I could. They were still right behind us. We had to go super hard and have all our navigation on point.

Oliver: The big difference is Max and Christina were so close that any decision we made, they could copy. It came down to some key decisions for the race to turn the tables.

When you reached the glacier wall, talk about what got you through that.

Oliver: I think climbing up the glacier wall was less exhaustion and more I couldn’t feel my hands. I tried to climb the wall with nubs. I’m sure if I could warm up my hands, I could have climbed it better.

You were clearly among the fan favorites this season. What has been the response like?

Oliver: It has been pretty positive. I haven’t gotten any heat. Messages have been positive things like, “We’re cheering for the AK bros!”, and “AK bros to the top.”

Wilson: This one guy was like, “You are doing the Arby’s 4 for 4.” Then they are saying it’s the Wendy’s 5 for 5. And finally, “I hope you finish with a sixth win.” It was pretty fun.

Did this experience make you even closer as brothers?

Oliver: We were really closer, to begin with, but now it’s more stories.

Wilson: Like telling our children one day, “Remember when I and your Uncle Ollie went to Ketchikan?”

One person on social media said Survivor was Disneyland compared to this experience. How did this experience compare to the other expeditions you’ve done?

Wilson: I feel like this took a lot more patience because we couldn’t just half-ass but had to stop at points and think about where we are going. Usually, we know where we are going.

Oliver: And we have food. The whole TV aspect changed it all too. That was the first time we had been on TV together. That was another thing to think about.

Wilson: At first I was trying to talk to the cameras, but then it was all business in that final run.

As Alaska natives, what does it mean to have this show and to win it all?

Wilson Once we found out this was going to be in Alaska, we had to do this.

Oliver: We were the home team. It would be cool for the people of Nome to watch us on TV, and I don’t think they watch much. It would be cool to see them point to the screen and say, “I know those guys.”

Wilson: We wanted to represent everyone well.

What are you going to do with the money?

Wilson: We’re probably going to spend it on lumber. Also, buy some uniforms for the cross-country team.

Oliver: Yeah, we are both trying to build houses. We want to donate to a food bank. After you go through this and are without food, you think about how people often go through life starving. It makes it a lot more real.

What was your first meal after?

Oliver: Wilson ate four sandwiches out of the production cooler. As soon as we were done, production people open up their coolers with all the snacks.

Wilson: I grabbed a bag of Cheetos that were way too salty to eat. I drank a Dr. Pepper at the end.

Oliver: I was eating a bunch of chips, sandwiches, juice, weird gummy snacks, and granola bars.

What comfort from home did you miss the most?

Oliver: I think having electricity again was pretty nice. Also having roads. Roads are what I miss the most. Drivable, walkable, navigable roads.

If they did this again what is your advice to those going through this experience? Keys to victory.

Wilson: I would bring a pair of heavy-duty running shoes and some pants that won’t get stabbed through sticks or whatever you’re running through. Pack light, have water for your backpack, and be ready to starve. Go in a little bit chubby.

Oliver: I wish I gained more weight before we went. Fat and fit.

If they did another race to survive where would they think it would be a good location?

Wilson: I would like to see North Alaska.

Oliver: I would want them to watch them race in the jungle with snakes and spiders

Would you do this show again?

Oliver: If there was more prize money. If they have a season where they bring back the winners, we’d think about doing that.