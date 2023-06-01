NBA Finals Begin, National Spelling Bee Finals, New Night for ‘Blacklist,’ ‘The Other Two’s Disney Adventure

The Denver Nuggets faces the Miami Heat in the first game of the NBA Finals. A very different sort of competition unfolds in Maryland as the nation’s remaining top spellers gather for the final round of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Blacklist moves to Thursday for the remainder of its final season. The show-biz satire The Other Two spoofs Disney when Cary is cast as the voice of a supposedly groundbreaking animated character.

NBA Finals

8:30/7:30c

The well-rested Denver Nuggets takes on the Miami Heat, who barely survived a surge in the playoffs from the Boston Celtics, as the NBA Finals begin. Continuity is a plus in the broadcasting booth, with Mike Breen calling his 18th finals, the most for a play-by-play announcer, joined by analysts Jeff Van Gundy (his 17th) and Mark Jackson (his 15th), with Lisa Salters reporting.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

8/7c

Every year, we are beyond i-m-p-r-e-s-s-e-d by the acumen of the young spelling masters who participate in this national competition. The final round, always a nail-biter, takes place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Blacklist

8/7c

With back-to-back episodes, the long-running caper moves to Thursdays for the rest of its 10th and final season. In the first, Red (James Spader) tries to convince skeptical Congressman Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) of the Task Force’s worth by delivering three criminal cases that are more challenging than they look. In the second, Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Senator Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) await a judge’s decision on the Task Force’s future.

The Other Two

The show-biz satire aims for a mighty target in an especially timely episode when quasi-rising star Cary (Drew Tarver) is approached by no less than Disney to provide the voice for a groundbreaking and “unapologetically gay” animated character. So what if Globby the Glob looks like a blob of “sexless green snot?” Execs proclaim it to be “a proud queer sack of mucus,” and the publicity machine is off and running. His sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke) is on a vastly different trajectory, emerging from her post-breakup funk with a goal to raise the bar for dating. Bring on the loathsome tech billionaires!

