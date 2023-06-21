Anthony Anderson & Mama Doris Reveal Their Favorite Cities Visited in ‘Trippin’

Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson and his charming, unfiltered mother, Doris Hancox Bowman (aka “Mama Doris,” above, with Anderson in Kent, England), have become one of TV’s funniest pairings, thanks to their work together on To Tell the Truth and T-Mobile ads.

Now, the pair are taking their act on the road in Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, a hilarious and heartwarming docuseries where they storm England, Italy and France on a six-week trip that has to be seen to be believed. The travel series premieres Thursday, June 22 on E!. Here, the mom and son try to explain their wild adventures to TV Insider.

Anthony, this must have been a thrill to treat your mom to such a dream trip.

Anthony Anderson: I’ll say this from the bottom of my heart: I’ll never do it again.

Doris Hancox Bowman: He’s lying. He’s gonna do it again, because this one was so good.

How did this come about?

Anderson: The production company explained what the show was, and I was like, “Mama, you want to take a European vacation?” And she was like, “Hell, yeah!” Then I said, “Mama, would you like to get paid?” And she was like, “Hell, yeah yeah!”

Bowman: I’m gonna get a check!

What was your favorite place to visit?

Anderson: I loved Venice. Just to sit there and marvel at how that city was constructed.

Bowman: I will never go back there.

Anderson: The way you keep talking about Venice, they won’t even let you back into the country! [Laughs]

The shopping had to be great, right?

Bowman: In Italy, Anthony bought me a pair of shoes, handmade. And Erica put her face in my feet and got the exact measurement.

Anderson: Erica was the cobbler who traced my mother’s humongous feet to get the pattern for the shoes.

Bowman: I’m a 13 triple-wide!

Where would you guys want to go next?

Bowman: Rio de Janeiro during Carnival. Anthony, are you ready?

Anderson: I don’t think Rio will be ready for my mother!

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Series Premiere Thursday, June 22, 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, E!