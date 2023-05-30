Stanley Cup Final 2023 TV Schedule: Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Two teams remain in the quest to hoist the Stanley Cup, and one team will win its first title in franchise history.

The Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights will face the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series beginning Saturday, June 3.

The Panthers were the conference’s eighth seed and upset the No. 1 Boston Bruins in a seven-game thriller, then took care of business against the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final. The Panthers are making their second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, their first being a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

The West’s No. 1 seeded Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars in the playoffs to reach the the Stanley Cup Final. The team previously went to the final in their 2018 inaugural season, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games.

It’s the first Stanley Cup Final to air on TNT (along with TBS and truTV) as part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ TV rights agreement with the NHL.

Kenny Albert calls the series along with commentary from Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones. Jackie Redmond reports.

2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central. *If Necessary.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Saturday, June 3

Game 1: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV

Monday, June 5

Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV

Thursday, June 8

Game 3: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV

Saturday, June 10

Game 4: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV

Tuesday, June 13

Game 5*: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8/7c, TNT & truTV

Friday, June 16

Game 6*: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV

Monday, June 19

Game 7*: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8/7c, TNT, TBS & truTV