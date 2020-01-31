21 ‘Good Place’ Callbacks That Made the Series Finale Special (PHOTOS)

The good place finale
NBC
the good place finale
NBC

Chidi’s Lessons

Chidi (William Jackson Harper) continued his ethics lessons with new neighbors, which is a callback to his many classes teaching Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and the rest of the gang.

the good place
NBC

Jacksonville Jaguars

Even though QB Blake Bortles didn’t stay with the Jaguars, Jason’s love for both never waned. His epic stadium session of Madden alongside his dad was a nice nod to his passion for football.

the good place
NBC

The Neighborhood

The soul squad returned to the original faux Good Place neighborhood when Jason shared his decision to walk through the door. Needless to say, out nostalgia levels were through the roof.

the good place finale
NBC

Jason’s Dance Crew

Dance Dance Resolution made a cameo, calling back to one of Jason’s timelines on Earth.

the good place finale
NBC

Doug Forcett

The character who came closest to guessing what the afterlife was like in the ’70s made an appearance. Although he was played by Michael McKean in previous episodes, Noah Garfinkel took over as a younger version, bringing to life the picture from Michael’s office wall.

the good place finale
NBC

Jalapeño Poppers

When Jason described how he knew he was ready to pass on, he used a jalapeño popper analogy, which was fitting considering his obsession with the finger food throughout the series.

the good place finale
NBC

The Doorman’s Frogs

Mike O’Malley’s Doorman was once bribed with frog souvenirs, and his finale scenes acknowledged this as people gifted him various frog-related items.

the good place finale
NBC

Parks and Rec Connection

Whether Nick Offerman was playing himself or a version of Ron Swanson remains unclear, but it definitely hints at that previously presumed shared universe of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.

the good place
NBC

Tahani’s Family

Tahani’s (Jameela Jamil) sister Kamilah (Rebecca Hazlewood), mom (Anna Khaja) and dad (Ajay Mehta) reunited but unlike the past, things were good between the improved individuals.

the good place finale
NBC

House Party

When Tahani thinks she’s ready to leave the afterlife, she invites her friends over and throws a party. However, unlike the one she threw at the beginning of the series, this one was more intimate but it was still no less extravagant.

the good place finale
NBC

Tahani Shoots Her Shot

Throughout the series, Eleanor has often commented on Tahani’s beauty and, to an extent, hit on her. But in the finale, Tahani turned the table when she told Eleanor she had a “rockin’ bod.”

the good place finale
NBC

Eleanor’s Accomplishment

Eleanor finished reading T.M. Scanlon’s What We Owe to Each Other — one of the books Chidi gave her — and it marked a milestone. Despite Eleanor’s initial qualms with learning ethics, she followed through with a promise she made Chidi.

the good place finale
NBC

Former Friends

The friends from Eleanor and Chidi’s time on Earth returned (now in the afterlife themselves) for a group dinner that was completely surreal.

the good place finale
NBC

Vicky’s Dedication to Acting

During a council meeting, Vicky (Tiya Sircar) complained that they needed more actors for the new system, but that none of the newbies were up to the task. Her continued dedication to the ruse was just as prominent when we met her.

the good place finale
NBC

Photos

Instead of Doug Forcett’s picture, Michael’s (Ted Danson) office features Tahani, Chidi, Jason and Eleanor. This means they’re now the people who came closest to figuring out the universe and afterlife — a spot previously held by Doug.

the good place finale
NBC

Chidi’s Perfect Day

When Eleanor and Chidi were getting to know each other, she made an attempt to give him the perfect day. This was mirrored in the finale when she tried to convince him to stay in the afterlife with her by visiting Greece — the hotbed of philosophy.

the-good-place-series-finale-gallery-calendar
NBC

Chidi’s Hunky Calendar

When Eleanor wakes up after Chidi leaves for good, she finds that he gifted her a calendar featuring him in various sexy poses, one of which features a mailman look — a favorite getup from earlier in the series.

the good place finale
NBC

Derek & Mindy

Fans got to visit Mindy St. Claire (Maribeth Monroe) and Derek (Jason Mantzoukas) one last time in the Medium Place. Derek’s altered state from multiple reboots included his signature martini glass sans olives.

the good place finale
NBC

The Earth Door

We returned to Earth when Michael walked through the door with Janet (D’Arcy Carden) looking on.

the good place finale
NBC

One Last Margarita

Eleanor and Janet have margaritas before parting ways, and it’s a nod to Eleanor’s death on Earth. As fans will recall from the premiere, she was hit by runaway grocery carts when she dropped her margarita mix in the parking lot.

the good place finale
NBC

“Take It Sleazy”

The show’s final line was one Michael used earlier in the series, leaving fans with one final callback and effectively tying the story up.

1 of

[Warning: This gallery contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of The Good Place.]

The Good Place bid a final farewell in Thursday’s bittersweet finale and there were so many series callbacks that we’re still trying to catch them all.

From returning characters to character quirks introduced in the beginning of the show, there was plenty for fans to feel nostalgic about. In the gallery above, we’re rounding up some of the finale’s best callbacks among which include Eleanor’s (Kristen Bell) love for margaritas, a Parks and Recreation connection, that hunky Chidi calendar, and more.

Can 'The Good Place's Void Be Filled? Why TV Won't Be the Same Without It
Beware of spoilers above, and let us know what you thought about the series finale in the comments below!

The Good Place, Seasons 1-3, Streaming, Netflix

The Good Place

D'Arcy Carden

Jameela Jamil

Kristen Bell

Manny Jacinto

Ted Danson

William Jackson Harper

