21 ‘Good Place’ Callbacks That Made the Series Finale Special (PHOTOS)

The show’s final line was one Michael used earlier in the series, leaving fans with one final callback and effectively tying the story up.

Eleanor and Janet have margaritas before parting ways, and it’s a nod to Eleanor’s death on Earth. As fans will recall from the premiere, she was hit by runaway grocery carts when she dropped her margarita mix in the parking lot.

We returned to Earth when Michael walked through the door with Janet (D’Arcy Carden) looking on.

Fans got to visit Mindy St. Claire (Maribeth Monroe) and Derek (Jason Mantzoukas) one last time in the Medium Place. Derek’s altered state from multiple reboots included his signature martini glass sans olives.

When Eleanor wakes up after Chidi leaves for good, she finds that he gifted her a calendar featuring him in various sexy poses, one of which features a mailman look — a favorite getup from earlier in the series.

When Eleanor and Chidi were getting to know each other, she made an attempt to give him the perfect day. This was mirrored in the finale when she tried to convince him to stay in the afterlife with her by visiting Greece — the hotbed of philosophy.

Instead of Doug Forcett’s picture, Michael’s (Ted Danson) office features Tahani, Chidi, Jason and Eleanor. This means they’re now the people who came closest to figuring out the universe and afterlife — a spot previously held by Doug.

During a council meeting, Vicky (Tiya Sircar) complained that they needed more actors for the new system, but that none of the newbies were up to the task. Her continued dedication to the ruse was just as prominent when we met her.

The friends from Eleanor and Chidi’s time on Earth returned (now in the afterlife themselves) for a group dinner that was completely surreal.

Eleanor finished reading T.M. Scanlon’s What We Owe to Each Other — one of the books Chidi gave her — and it marked a milestone. Despite Eleanor’s initial qualms with learning ethics, she followed through with a promise she made Chidi.

Throughout the series, Eleanor has often commented on Tahani’s beauty and, to an extent, hit on her. But in the finale, Tahani turned the table when she told Eleanor she had a “rockin’ bod.”

When Tahani thinks she’s ready to leave the afterlife, she invites her friends over and throws a party. However, unlike the one she threw at the beginning of the series, this one was more intimate but it was still no less extravagant.

Tahani’s (Jameela Jamil) sister Kamilah (Rebecca Hazlewood), mom (Anna Khaja) and dad (Ajay Mehta) reunited but unlike the past, things were good between the improved individuals.

Whether Nick Offerman was playing himself or a version of Ron Swanson remains unclear, but it definitely hints at that previously presumed shared universe of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place .

Mike O’Malley’s Doorman was once bribed with frog souvenirs, and his finale scenes acknowledged this as people gifted him various frog-related items.

When Jason described how he knew he was ready to pass on, he used a jalapeño popper analogy, which was fitting considering his obsession with the finger food throughout the series.

The character who came closest to guessing what the afterlife was like in the ’70s made an appearance. Although he was played by Michael McKean in previous episodes, Noah Garfinkel took over as a younger version, bringing to life the picture from Michael’s office wall.

The soul squad returned to the original faux Good Place neighborhood when Jason shared his decision to walk through the door. Needless to say, out nostalgia levels were through the roof.

Even though QB Blake Bortles didn’t stay with the Jaguars, Jason’s love for both never waned. His epic stadium session of Madden alongside his dad was a nice nod to his passion for football.

Chidi (William Jackson Harper) continued his ethics lessons with new neighbors, which is a callback to his many classes teaching Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and the rest of the gang.

[Warning: This gallery contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of The Good Place.]

The Good Place bid a final farewell in Thursday’s bittersweet finale and there were so many series callbacks that we’re still trying to catch them all.

From returning characters to character quirks introduced in the beginning of the show, there was plenty for fans to feel nostalgic about. In the gallery above, we’re rounding up some of the finale’s best callbacks among which include Eleanor’s (Kristen Bell) love for margaritas, a Parks and Recreation connection, that hunky Chidi calendar, and more.

