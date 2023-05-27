‘Yellowjackets’: Jason Ritter Cameo on Wife Melanie Lynskey’s Show Is Still Coming

Fans learned in December that Jason Ritter would be guest-starring on Season 2 of Yellowjackets, in which Melanie Lynskey, his wife, stars as the adult Shauna.

The Showtime thriller’s second season, however, ended this week with nary a glimpse of Ritter. But the actor’s cameo is still forthcoming, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ritter and Lynskey, who married in 2020, have shared the screen in two other buzzy TV shows recently. As Lynskey played revolutionary leader Kathleen on HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us this year, Ritter had an uncredited role as an infected “clicker.”

“He was a stunt person,” Lynskey said of Ritter’s role during a sit-down this March on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It’s like his lifelong dream. He got put in the makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]. I shot him once. Yeah! Why not?”

And in 2022, Ritter recurred as Deputy Denny Reese in Hulu’s Candy as Lynskey starred in the true-crime series as murder victim Betty Gore.

“First of all, we love working at the same time, in the same place, which is kind of why he did Candy. Because then he didn’t have to travel to go somewhere else for work,” Lynskey, who has a 3-year-old child with Ritter, told Entertainment Tonight last year. “We like to be able to keep the family together if we can. I think he’s so talented.”

Lynskey later told ET that she and Ritter “didn’t work together” on Yellowjackets. “It’s kind of helpful to not work together because, you know, one of us has to be with our child,” she added.

The Emmy nominee also revealed that it was Yellowjackets co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle who proposed Ritter’s cameo. “It was not my idea. It was not his idea,” she said. “Ashley, in fact, came to him and said, would you want to do this particular thing, and he was really excited.”

