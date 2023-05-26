The CW Show You Most Want Renewed for 2023-2024 Season Is…

Quite a bit remains up in the air about The CW’s lineup for the 2023-2024 season, and not just because of the writers’ strike. As of May 3, we still hadn’t known the fates of seven of its shows, and so for two weeks, we asked you to vote for which one you wanted to be renewed the most.

Now, on May 26, three of its shows still have yet to be renewed or canceled. The CW has renewed All American and Walker, for Seasons 6 and 4, respectively. We knew that The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale would be airing their final seasons ahead of their premieres. Kung Fu, Walker Independence, and The Winchesters have been canceled. The futures of All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois remain up in the air.

After thousands of votes were cast, two of those three shows — All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights — are in the top three of our poll, along with Walker Independence. But which one came out on top? The winner of our poll is …

All American: Homecoming, with a whopping 52.16 percent of the vote! The All American spinoff wrapped its second season in March, and the original series is the only returning scripted show on the network’s fall schedule. (Walker — the shortened fourth season was announced on May 9 — came in sixth in our poll, will air in the midseason.)

Coming in second, with 13.24 percent of the vote was Gotham Knights, which is currently airing its first season. Walker Independence took third place, with 12.66 percent of the vote.

Following the Walker prequel’s cancellation, Jared Padalecki (who is an executive producer on it) spoke with TV Insider. “The book’s not closed Independence just yet,” he said. “It wasn’t canceled 100 percent of the platforms that wanna air it. It’s just not gonna air on CW next year. And so we now are able to go and see if there’s another network or streaming service that would like to keep it going. Because I’m thinking, it’s a great show, great cast, great writers…I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

As for Superman & Lois, which could be ending with its current third season, that came in fourth in our poll, with 8.29 percent.