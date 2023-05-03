Which CW Show Do You Most Want to Be Renewed? (POLL)

Change is underway at The CW, and chances are we won’t see all of our favorite shows back for the 2023-2024 season.

After Nexstar acquired 75 percent ownership of the network, first season shows Walker Independence and The Winchesters did not receive orders for additional episodes; each ended with 13. Nexstar executive vice president and chief financial officer Lee Ann Gliha said there would be “minimal” carryover to next season.

So far, the only current CW scripted series to be renewed is All American. The Flash and Riverdale are currently airing their final seasons. Nancy Drew will be ending with its fourth season, which will premiere on May 31. (Stargirl ended after three seasons in December 2022.)

The CW has also turned to unscripted shows, such as with the pickup of FBOY Island and the addition of a spinoff FGIRL Island. Plus, the network has partnered with CTV and Fremantle for Sullivan’s Crossing, set to make its U.S. debut in fall 2023.

That leaves the futures of the following shows still up in the air: All American: Homecoming (wrapped Season 2 in March), Gotham Knights (in Season 1), Kung Fu (in Season 3), Superman & Lois (in Season 3), Walker (in Season 3), Walker Independence (wrapped Season 1 in March), and The Winchesters (wrapped Season 1 in March).

All American: Homecoming is a spinoff of the only show to be renewed. Walker Independence and The Winchesters are both spinoffs of established series (Walker and Supernatural) for the network. And Superman & Lois is the only show connected to the Arrowverse left with The Flash ending.

And so, we’re asking you to vote in our poll below and choose which show you most want to see renewed. You have two weeks, until Wednesday, May 17, at 4/3c.