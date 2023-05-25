Arnold’s Back (on Netflix), A Century of Warner Bros, A ‘Wild Life’ Doc, Streaming ‘Yellowstone’
Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his streaming—and scripted TV—debut in the action comedy FUBAR. The Warner Bros. studio marks its centennial with a four-part documentary series. A National Geographic documentary profiles conservationists aiming to create national parks in South America. Catch up on the latest episodes of Yellowstone when the first half of Season 5 begins streaming on Peacock.
FUBAR
This action comedy has all the ingredients of a blockbuster. Big star? Check. Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his streaming debut, doubling as his first scripted TV project. High concept? Check. FUBAR (stands for, more or less, “Fouled Up Beyond All Recognition”) is a comedy-laced spy story, with True Lies in its DNA, about a retiring CIA operative who discovers to his chagrin that his grown daughter (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) is also a top-secret agent. Naturally, they’re teamed on a dangerous mission to stop a psychotic arms dealer (Gabriel Luna) where protocol goes out the window. Let the explosive fun begin.
100 Years of Warner Bros.
As they sang in Casablanca, “You must remember this.” And if you don’t, this four-part documentary series will serve as a crash course in film history, marking a century of the iconic Warner Bros. studio, from its scrappy beginnings to its reputation as a factory for blockbusters including the Superman, Batman, DC Comics and Harry Potter franchises. The series also acknowledges TV hits including Friends and The Big Bang Theory. As Humphrey Bogart once noted about The Maltese Falcon, “It’s the stuff that dreams are made of.” Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the series opens with two episodes, the remaining two on June 1.
Wild Life
Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) follow the inspiring journey of entrepreneur conservationists Kris Tompkins and her late husband Doug as they pursue a dream of creating national parks in Chile and Argentina. Having helped create and/or run outdoor brands Patagonia and The North Face, the Tompkins left the business world behind to realize their vision, which now encompasses 14.8 million acres of protected wilderness.
Yellowstone
Good news for those impatient cord-cutters who’ve been yearning to catch up on the latest dark shenanigans of the Dutton family. The first eight episodes of what we now know to be the fifth and final season of the hit drama are now available for streaming on Peacock. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now the governor of Montana, but as affairs of state clash with family and business intrigues, it’s not likely to be an easy reign.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (8/7c, ABC): The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded with this dazzling 2021 action film, making its broadcast debut. Simu Liu stars as the title hero, embracing his elite martial arts lineage just in time to face a slew of assassins. Co-stars include Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.
- 100 Days to Indy (9/8c, The CW): With the Indianapolis 500 looming this weekend, the docuseries depicts how the city prepares for the big race through the month of May.
- The Other Two (streaming on Max): The hilarious show-biz-adjacent comedy is more surreal than usual, when Cary’s (Drew Tarver) method-living boyfriend gets cast in a prestige Broadway play about AIDS that never seems to end, and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) snaps back into manager mode after learning to her horror that famous brother Chase (Case Walker) has ditched his manufactured celebrity romance (with Kiernan Shipka) for a ”normal” girl.
- Team Rubicon (streaming on The Roku Channel): An inspirational 13-episode series follows the volunteer humanitarian army of “Greyshirts,” many of them military veterans, who help provide relief to global disaster zones.
- Judge Me Not (streaming on ALLBLK): Chyna Lane stars in an over-the-top legal drama as new judge Zelma Jay Johnson (loosely inspired by Judge Lynn Toler) who struggles with mental health issues while trying to keep order in the court and in her turbulent personal life.
- The Kardashians (streaming on Hulu): The family that never knew a camera it couldn’t overshare to is back for a third season on the streamer.
- Riding in Darkness (streaming on Viaplay): An eight-episode true-crime drama from Sweden exposes the sexual abuses of a predatory riding-school instructor whose wife and daughter team with a victim to get justice.