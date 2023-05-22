Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 22-28.

It’s a big week for series finales, and topping that list is Succession (May 28 on HBO, was #3 last week), ending after four seasons, and considering the major death early on in the season, what could the last episode bring?! Also saying farewell are: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (May 26 on Prime Video) after five seasons, The Flash (May 24 on The CW) after nine seasons, and Barry (May 28 on HBO, was #12) after four seasons.

It’s also a week filled with season finales, including Survivor (May 24 on CBS), which will crown a new winner, and NCIS (May 22 on CBS), in which Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is in prison as the team is trying to stop a major terror attack.

Meanwhile, over on streaming, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on his first scripted television series with FUBAR (May 25 on Netflix), in which a CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and must go back into the field for one last job.

Also returning to the list from last week is Jeopardy! Masters (was #19).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?