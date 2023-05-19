‘Blue Bloods’ and More Finales, Danai Gurira Is ‘Richard III,’ ‘Silo’s New Sheriff, ‘Secrets of Hillsong’

John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods

Season Finale 10/9c

You might recognize some familiar faces around the Reagan dinner table as Season 13 of the stalwart family/police drama concludes, when grown-up offspring Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Jack (Tony Terraciano) make an appearance. Also back in action: original cast member Jennifer Esposito as Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) former partner Jackie Curatola, who’s enlisted by Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to help find a copycat killer whose crimes echo a previous case. In a timely subplot, commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) once again locks horns with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) over how to address New York’s ever-growing homeless population.

Bill Inoshita/CBS

S.W.A.T.

Season Finale 8/7c

Narrowly escaping cancellation, S.W.A.T. concludes its two-part Season 6 finale with guest star Timothy Hutton as DEA leader Mack Boyle, whose goal to avenge his son’s death fuels his mission with the team to take down a cartel boss causing havoc on L.A.’s mean streets. Followed by Fire Country‘s (9/8c, CBS) freshman season ender, where Bode (Max Thieriot) awaits the results of his parole hearing, while a massive mudslide threatens the future of Edgewater.

Apple TV+

Silo

There’s a new sheriff in the deep underground bunker on this gripping apocalyptic drama, but it’s not an easy or peaceful transition for engineer-turned-law enforcer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), whose deputy Marnes (Will Patton) is recklessly grieving the latest victim in a string of mysterious deaths. With flashbacks shedding light on Juliette’s adolescent rebellion, it’s another taut episode on a busy Friday for the streamer. Jennifer Garner’s had-she-but-known mystery thriller The Last Thing He Told Me ends its limited run, the nature docuseries Big Beasts wraps with episodes focused on tigers and polar bears, and international drama Drops of God and urban 1970s’ period drama City on Fire continue their stories.

FX

The Secrets of Hillsong

Series Premiere

A four-part docuseries (concluding next Friday), inspired by reporting from Vanity Fair, unravels the scandals that rocked the trendy Hillsong megachurch. The series features the first interview with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their expulsion, which led to more revelations about the church’s pattern of covering up transgressions by its founder, Brian Houston. After Carl was fired for his extramarital affairs, allegations of racism, sexual abuse and homophobia within the church began to emerge, resulting in a very public fall from grace.

Courtesy of Joe Sinnott

Great Performances

8/7c

Dubbed “unflaggingly energetic” by The New York Times, director Robert O’Hara’s bold interpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III stars Danai Gurira from The Walking Dead and Black Panther franchises as the villainous king in a Free Shakespeare in the Park production from 2022. Co-stars in this unconventional production include Tony winner Ali Stroker (Glee) as Anne and Monique Holt as the Duchess of York, whose scenes are delivered through American Sign Language.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Power Book II: Ghost (8/7c, Starz): The third season’s penultimate episode finds Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to stay ahead of intel that could threaten his family and incriminate the drug organization, even as the feds take aim at a new target.

Belle Collective (8/7c, OWN): The lady bosses of Jackson, Mississippi return for a third season of personal and professional shenanigans.

20/20 (9/8c, ABC): In the special report “It Happened Here—A Year in Uvalde,” ABC News’ investigative unit embeds in the shattered community, replaying the tragic events of May 24, 2022, when a teenage shooter killed 19 4th-grade students and two teachers. The two-hour special profiles families of victims and survivors as they try to move on while fighting for justice.

Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Keith Morrison leads a report with the latest information on the University of Idaho murders and prime suspect Bryan Kohberger, indicted this week on murder and burglary charges.

ON THE STREAM:

White Men Can’t Jump (streaming on Hulu): A remake of the 1992 comedy stars rapper Jack Harlow in his film debut opposite Sinqua Wells as mismatched but gifted streetballers who put their cultural differences aside in hopes of scoring a $500,000 payday. Also new to Hulu: a Letterkenny holiday special celebrating a long weekend in May.

Spy/Master (streaming on HBO Max): Set during the Cold War in the late 1970s, this grim espionage drama stars Alec Secăreanu as a close adviser to notorious Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu who’s also a secret KGB informer. When his cover’s blown, he plans his defection to the U.S. while trying to ensure his family’s safety.

who’s also a secret KGB informer. When his cover’s blown, he plans his defection to the U.S. while trying to ensure his family’s safety. Selling Sunset (streaming on Netflix): The real-estate sharks return for a sixth season of high-stakes back-stabbing in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip market.