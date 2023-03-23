Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are just friends in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, which is set to debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly.

Co-created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the half-hour comedy follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. Soon, the duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming, destabilizing their lives in a hilarious way.

In addition to Byrne and Rogen, who also serve as executive producers, the cast includes Luke Macfarlane (Bros), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Future Man), and Andrew Lopez (Blockers).

The series marks a reunion for Byrne and Rogen, who previously starred as a married couple in the 2014 movie Neighbors and the 2016 sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and his Stoller Global Solutions production company have an overall deal. Stoller will serve as an exec producer alongside Delbanco and Conor Welch. Stoller and Delbanco will also co-direct the series.

It is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Byrne, who also leads the critically acclaimed Apple Original series Physical, which is set to return for a third season later this year. Meanwhile, Rogen is also working on an untitled comedy series for Apple, which he is set to star in and write, direct, and exec produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

Platonic will join a growing slate of Apple TV+ comedy series, including Ted Lasso, Shrinking, The Afterparty, Schmigadoon!, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest, Trying, and The Big Door Prize.

Check out the first-look images for Platonic below.

Platonic, Premieres, Wednesday, May 24, Apple TV+