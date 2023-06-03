‘Jurassic Park’: Looking Back on the Movie Franchise 30 Years Later

It’s 30 years this June since Jurassic Park roared into theaters. The monster franchise now boasts six films: 1993’s JP, 1997’s The Lost World, and 2001’s Jurassic Park III — all tracking paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleo-botanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and “chaotician” Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — and the 2015–22 reboot trilogy of Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion, led by raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and park exec Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Which is the indomitable best? Dominion should reign supreme, since it united the stars of both eras.

Sadly, the ludicrous script and paltry interaction between the two casts proved to be the worst thing to happen to dinosaurs since that meteor hit Earth.

It’s clear the classic remains the champ (although World is a close second). It gave us a truly terrifying T. rex and, through groundbreaking effects, proved that life finds a way.

