‘Jurassic Park’: Looking Back on the Movie Franchise 30 Years Later

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, and Laura Dern in 'Jurassic Park'
©MCA/Courtesy Everett Collection
It’s 30 years this June since Jurassic Park roared into theaters. The monster franchise now boasts six films: 1993’s JP, 1997’s The Lost World, and 2001’s Jurassic Park III — all tracking paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleo-botanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and “chaotician” Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — and the 2015–22 reboot trilogy of Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion, led by raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and park exec Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, and DeWanda Wise in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

(Credit: John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

Which is the indomitable best? Dominion should reign supreme, since it united the stars of both eras.

Sadly, the ludicrous script and paltry interaction between the two casts proved to be the worst thing to happen to dinosaurs since that meteor hit Earth.

It’s clear the classic remains the champ (although World is a close second). It gave us a truly terrifying T. rex and, through groundbreaking effects, proved that life finds a way.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

