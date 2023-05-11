Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are hitting the American Revolution’s battlefield in the full trailer for Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season, which is set to debut Friday, June 16 on Starz.

Jam-packed with hints and easter eggs from the books by Diana Gabaldon from which the show is based, the Outlander Season 7 trailer teases intense moments as war begins in the colonies. In addition to a full trailer, new posters reveal the season’s apt tagline, “Our History Is Now.” Caught between the redcoats and the rebels, Claire and Jamie try holding onto each other amid the chaos.

In Season 7, the land the Frasers call home is changing, and they must change along with it. As viewers will recall, Season 6 concluded with a cliffhanger regarding Claire’s fate as she was imprisoned for the alleged murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). At the same time, Jamie was separated from her by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin).

Only time will tell how the pair comes to be reunited once more, but it’s clear Claire and Jamie aren’t leaving each other’s sides once they are as they find themselves swept up in the coming war. Hinting at the tough times ahead are the opening line of dialogue in the trailer, above, with Claire telling Jamie, “You’ll come back to me, you always do.”

Admittedly, he says, “I’m not as brave as I was before, you ken. Not brave enough to live without you anymore.”

These high stakes are only raised further by the departure from their home. Claire laments, “We will make it back here one day, won’t we?” and Jamie reassures her with, “Aye, Sassenach.”

But will that be easier said than done? The final moments of the trailer tease potential heartbreak for the couple as Jamie lies motionless and bloodied on the grounds of a seemingly recent battle. Along with finding themselves at the center of a geopolitical firestorm, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.

They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws the family out of North Carolina and closer to the fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart. And could any of those choices involve time travel? Some snippets in the trailer tease the possibility as some surroundings have a more modern setting than the Revolution.

Along with Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, and Rankin, Season 7 sees the inclusion of John Bell‘s Young Ian, David Berry‘s Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as Jamie’s now-grown biological son William, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Outlander is executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz and Starz app