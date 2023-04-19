‘Outlander’: Claire & Jamie Embrace in Season 7 Character Portraits (PHOTOS)

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz
Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season is mere weeks away, and in anticipation of the show’s June 16 return, Starz is unveiling gorgeous new character portraits of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

As viewers may recall, the star-crossed loves were separated when Richard Brown’s (Chris Larkin) men had Jamie torn away from his wife with the intention of shipping him back to Scotland, whereas Claire was sent on to Wilmington where she was jailed for Malva Christie’s (Jessica Reynolds) murder, a crime she didn’t commit.

Based on the portraits, below, the pair won’t be parted forever as Claire and Jamie share several sweet embraces in four separate portraits. Standing amid what appears to be a revolutionary encampment, with fog rolling in and tents surrounding them, Claire and Jamie appear to carry the weight of the ongoing American Revolution.

What began as a love story between a World War II combat nurse and an 18th-century Highlander warrior, brought together by unusual time-traveling circumstances has now turned into a fantastical adventure for the pair who are also helping to protect their family against the threats they face in a time of war.

While viewers will have to wait a little longer to see how it will all unfold, they can readily enjoy these beautiful character portraits, below. And stay tuned as we’ll add any additional portraits released ahead of Season 7.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie stands protectively in front of Claire in this far away shot.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie and Claire get closer as they look worriedly on into the distance.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie and Claire share a comforting moment together.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

A picture speaks a thousand words when it comes to Jamie and Claire, and this shot featuring some intense eye contact is no exception.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan

