‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie to Fill In for Vanna White

Maggie Sajak, the daughter of long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, will control the letter board on Wednesday (May 10) night’s episode as Vanna White becomes a contestant.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune special is part of Ultimate Host Night and will see White competing against Jeopardy! co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik in an epic battle of the game shows. It marks White’s first time competing on the long-running show, having co-hosted Wheel since 1982.

While White will be busy spinning the wheel, Maggie will be stepping in as her dad’s co-host for the evening. In a clip of the episode posted on the official Wheel Twitter account, White thanks Maggie for taking up her duties.

“Does it seem strange to see someone else at your puzzle board?” Pat asks his long-time co-host. “It does, it does…,” White replies. “But Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me. I know you’re gonna do a great job.”

“They truly can’t stand each other,” Pat quips.

We already knew @TheVannaWhite was more than just a pretty left face! 🤪 Watch her tables turn during Ultimate Host Night on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune Wednesday at 9/8c on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/lPWHnR2FRD — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) May 7, 2023

In another preview, posted by Fox News, Pat gets choked up as he introduces his daughter to the stage.

“With Vanna over there, we have a blank puzzle board here. Now my daughter Maggie has been the social media face of Wheel for the last year. She does a great job, she also helps out on the show, and she’s helping us out tonight. Please welcome my daughter, Maggie Sajak,” he said, fighting back tears.

“I think I’m gonna cry,” Pat adds as Maggie joins him on stage.

“I’m so happy, and I have some iconic high heels to fill, and I hope to make Vanna proud,” Maggie says.

Maggie, who provides social media coverage for the show, has previous experience at the puzzle board. In 2019, White took over as lead host for three weeks while Pat recovered from emergency surgery, and Maggie took White’s spot at the letter board.