‘The Rings of Power’: More Rings to Be Made in Season 2, Morfydd Clark Confirms

Expect more rings in The Rings of Power Season 2!

J.R.R. Tolkien’s ring poem is the basis of the Prime Video series. As hinted by the name, the show will feature the creation of said rings, the first of which were forged in the Season 1 finale. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) oversaw the creation of the three elven rings. At a Sunday, May 7 Rings of Power FYC event in Los Angeles, Clark confirmed that Galadriel will wear one of the magic bands in The Rings of Power Season 2 and that more rings of power will be forged in the new episodes.

The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K. Cast and creators took a break from filming for the event hosted by Prime Video. Joining Clark on the panel were Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), and Peter Mullan (King Durin III).

Moderator Felicia Day also spoke with Ramsey Avery (production designer), Kate Hawley (costume designer), Ron Ames (VFX producer/producer), and Bear McCreary (composer), along with executive producer/director J.A. Bayona. During this panel, Clark revealed the details about the rings still to come.

The Rings of Power‘s elven rings were made as a first line of defense against Sauron, who made his return to Middle-earth in Season 1. In Tolkien’s books, Galadriel, Elrond, and Círdan are the “Keepers of the Three Rings.” Círdan is not a character in the series, but with a handful of new cast members joining for Season 2 (their characters not yet announced), it’s possible he could be introduced.

Per the One Ring poem, there are seven rings made for the dwarves, nine for the kings of men, and of course, Sauron’s One Ring to rule them all.

The Rings of Power, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video