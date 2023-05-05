Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who won the sixth season of the reality competition series Tough Enough, died by suicide, according to a just released coroner’s report.

As first reported by TMZ, documents from Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Lee died after ingesting a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. The report adds that the ex-wrestler had left “letters of intent at the scene” and was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body.

Officials suspected that Lee may have suffered the bruises from a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state.

At just 30 years old, Lee’s death shocked the wrestling world last October when news of her passing became public. “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the WWE said at the time. “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee was best known for competing on WWE’s reality series Tough Enough in 2015, which she won, earning a one-year contract with the popular wrestling entertainment company. She wrestled intermittently for WWE’s developmental brand NXT from late 2015 into 2016— she was released from her contract in September 2016.

In 2017, she married fellow wrestler Cory Weston, known as Wesley Blake in WWE, and the couple had three children together.

“I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” Weston wrote on Instagram at the time of Lee’s death. “I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.”

He continued, “I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”