Peacock Cancels ‘One of Us Lying’ After Season 2 and ‘Vampire Academy’ After Season 1

It seems One of Us Is Lying has told its last untruth, while Vampire Academy has been staked in the heart. Peacock has canceled the two YA series, ending One Of Us Is Lying after its second season and Vampire Academy after its first.

According to Deadline, which reported the news, Peacock brass was happy with the quality of both series but couldn’t justify renewing the shows, given the two shows’ viewership stats.

Based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One of Us Is Lying “is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive,” as Peacock explained. “Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.”

The series — developed for TV by Erica Saleh — starred Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan, Sara Thompson, and Alimi Ballard.

Vampire Academy, meanwhile, was developed by The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec and actress Marguerite MacIntyre and is based on the titular book series by Richelle Mead. Peacock described the series as “a story of friendship, romance, and danger,” starring Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.

“In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.”

Universal Studio Group, which was behind both One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy, is pursuing other options to keep both shows going, per Deadline.