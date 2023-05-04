‘Queen Charlotte’s Origin Story, ‘Simpsons’ Short Among May-the-Fourth ‘Star Wars’ Stunts, ‘Other Two’ Returns, Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis,’ a ‘Ghosts’ Whodunit

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Series Premiere

Ever wonder how Bridgerton’s notoriously imperious Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) came to the throne, along the way integrating England’s high society with inner-circle favorites including Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh)? A six-part limited-series prequel provides a colorful, sensual origin story of how the young German princess (India Amarteifio) arrived on the scene 30 years earlier for an arranged marriage with King George III (Corey Mylchreest), a steamy and stormy union that would reshape the nation’s social order.

Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’

Special

The streamer goes all in on another “Star Wars Day” with series and specials including a Simpsons short featuring baby Maggie, who previously starred in the Emmy-nominated short Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from its Nap.” In this mini-adventure, Maggie zooms off in Grogu’s (aka Baby Yoda) floating pram to take on a squadron of Imperial fighters that brings the war to Springfield. The celebration continues with a second volume of Star Wars: Visions, the anthology of animated shorts from studios across the globe, bringing new styles and perspectives to classic Star Wars themes and tropes. The new animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Aventures (also available on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD) depicts the coming of age of Jedi youths as they learn their craft while exploring the galaxy. May the force be with them, on the 4th and any other day.

HBO Max

The Other Two

Season Premiere

The brutally funny show-biz satire (originally on Comedy Central) returns for a third season, with delusions intact as aspiring actor Cary (Drew Tarver) basks in the release, after a three-year COVID delay, of his straight-to-video movie Night Nurse. (If only he could remember the password to be able to stream it.) His equally self-obsessed talent-manager sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke) has her own issues, including despairing over how much has changed since the pandemic — “Did everybody in the industry just like change careers and start doing good?” Elsewhere in this kooky family, mother Pat (a delirious Molly Shannon) is living larger than ever, albeit in a cocoon of privilege, while pop-star younger brother Chase (Case Walker) approaches the threshold of 18, when everything changes.

Bupkis

Series Premiere

In a classic example of litmus-test TV, your interest in and enjoyment of this eight-episode quasi-autobiographical comedy will hinge entirely on your appreciation for former Saturday Night Live man-child clown Pete Davidson. Borrowing loosely from his own life, Davidson structures a loopy series that blends raw, touching pathos with irritating grody indulgence. The casting, however, is impressive, including Edie Falco as his long-suffering mother (with whom he lives in Staten Island), Joe Pesci as his irascible grandfather — and guest performances by the likes of Steve Buscemi (as a priest), Bobby Cannavale, and Brad Garrett as influential father figures for a young guy forever haunted by the loss of his firefighter dad on 9/11.

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Flashbacks transport us to New Year’s Eve 1928 to solve a mystery that has haunted the spirited sitcom from the start: Who slipped Prohibition-era chanteuse Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) the poisoned whisky that has left her trapped in Woodstone for eternity? When Sam’s (Rose McIver) new podcast editor (The Good Fight’s Michael Boatman) gives her one last episode to resolve Alberta’s story, the ghosts who were there reflect on that fateful night, revealing that at least a few of them may have known more than they’ve heretofore admitted. Best to ignore the B-plot this week, in which Trevor (Asher Grodman) inexplicably falls for an Internet scam while earnest Pete (Richie Moriarty) and daffy Flower (Sheila Carrasco) look on.

Call Me Kat

Season Finale 9:30/8:30c

The third season ends with change in the air, when country-music star Russell Dickerson guests as himself, offering Max (Cheyenne Jackson) a career boost that could entail a major life decision. On the relationship front, Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Carter’s (Julian Gant) courtroom wedding hits a snag when Kat (Mayim Bialik) can’t get Randi’s ring off her finger. Preceded by the Season 1 finale of Animal Control (9/8c), where Frank (Joel McHale) mourns the death of the precinct’s mountain lion C-38.