James Corden's 'Late Late Show' Was Reportedly Losing $20 Million a Year

Martin Holmes
Comments
James Corden on Late Late Show
CBS

James Corden said his final goodbye to The Late Late Show last Friday, April 28, bringing an end to the long-running late-night talk show, which first began airing in January 1995 with host Tom Snyder.

However, according to sources cited by Los Angeles Magazine, the Corden-fronted show was losing CBS as much as $20 million a year. The report states that The Late Late Show cost the network between $60 million to $65 million a year to produce but was netting less than $45 million.

“It was simply not sustainable,” an executive allegedly told ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who wrote the LA Magazine article. “CBS could not afford [Corden] anymore.”

“Even if Corden had wanted to stay in his seat, there was bound to be a late-night reckoning.” Stetler continued. “He would have faced a multimillion-dollar pay cut or painful staff reductions or both, according to two sources who worked with him closely.”

The final episode aired last Friday, alongside a prime-time Carpool Karaoke special that featured appearances from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and multi-Grammy winner Adele. The final in-studio guests included Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, who helped Corden destroy his desk with a sledgehammer.

Corden’s decision to leave the Late Late Show was announced in April 2022 when he revealed he had extended his contract for one last year. On Friday’s special, the late-night host told his close friend Adele that it was “time to go back home [to the U.K.].”

“I’ll miss everything,” he said. “I think I underestimated how many friends I’d make doing this. More than anything, I will just miss going into work with my friends every day. And I’m really gonna miss Los Angeles. I love it. It’s been a brilliant adventure.”

As for what will be replacing The Late Late Show, it was previously reported that CBS would be rebooting the old Comedy Central format @midnight. Stephen Colbert is said to be executive producing the series, which Chris Hardwick previously hosted — there is no word yet on who will be hosting the revival.

@midnight originally aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 and ran for 600 episodes. Instead of the usual late-night talk show format, the show was presented as a panel game, with three guests competing in Internet-themed improv games. The show won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Social TV Experience.

