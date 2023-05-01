Miles Heizer & Vera Farmiga to Lead Norman Lear Drama ‘The Corps’

Netflix is teaming up with a TV legend, Norman Lear, for a new series, tentatively titled The Corps. It will be led by 13 Reasons Why and Parenthood alum Miles Heizer.

The comedic drama will be executive produced by Lear alongside Andy Parker, Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson, Scott Hornbacher, and Sony Pictures Television.

Set in 1990, The Corps follows Cameron Cope (Heizer), a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray (Liam Oh). The move is a dangerous one as being gay in the military meant jail time or worse. While these two best friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation.

Inspired by the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, the drama has been ordered to series, consisting of 10 episodes. Underdog Cameron is raised in a chaotic home with his narcissistic mom Barbara, played by Vera Farmiga. When Cameron decides to join the Marine Corps, Barbara becomes unmoored.

As for Cameron’s life in the Marine Corps, Max Parker’s Sergeant Sullivan will oversee his journey, preparing him for a personal war he’ll face beyond boot camp. And Ray McCaffey, Cameron’s best friend, is the son of a strict Marine father and, in being so, carries the pressure of having to be the best at all times.

Joining Heizer, Farmiga, Oh, and Parker in the series are costars Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble, and Joy Osmanski.

Executive producer Andy Parker serves as writer and showrunner of the series, with Peter Hoar attached to direct. Greg Cope White will serve as a writer and producer on the show as well. Stay tuned for more details on The Corps as it takes shape at Netflix.

The Corps, TBA, Netflix