Donald Sutherland Joins ‘Bass Reeves’ as Paramount+ Series Becomes Anthology

The star power in Taylor Sheridan’s series continues to grow, with Donald Sutherland now the latest to join.

Sutherland will recur in the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Judge Isaac Parker, an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy. (It was previously just titled Bass Reeves.) Now an anthology, the series will follow other iconic lawmen who have impacted history in subsequent seasons.

David Oyelowo leads the cast of the Bass Reeves iteration (and serves as an executive producer). It also stars Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton. Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley will reoccur. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund are set to guest star.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves is known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The series is currently filming in Texas.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created by showrunner Chad Feehan, who executive produces with Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.

This is just one of several Paramount+ series either already out or coming from Sheridan, including Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Land Man. Sheridan also has Yellowstone, in the middle of its fifth season on Paramount Network, and the potential series about the 6666 Ranch.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+