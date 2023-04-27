‘The Bear’ Recruits Bob Odenkirk for Season 2 Guest Role

The Bear is adding another top-notch star to its ranks as Bob Odenkirk reportedly joins the Season 2 cast of FX‘s Hulu hit.

That’s right, the actor is heading back to Chicago where he got his early start through stand-up, but this time around, it’s a little more culinary. Opting for Italian Beef over Better Call Saul‘s Cinnabon creations, Odenkirk will serve in a guest role, according to Variety, who announced the news.

That means fans will get to see the Saul vet alongside the talented cast of the streaming hit, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Lee Gibson among others. For the viewers who didn’t tune into the summer 2022 hit, The Bear follows the story of White’s Carmy Berzatto, a highly-trained chef who returns home to Chicago after his brother unexpectedly dies.

Taking over his restaurant, viewers followed as Carmy worked to revive the small business into something even more special. And it doesn’t seem that fans will have to wait too long to see Odenkirk as Season 2 of The Bear is anticipated to premiere this June.

This will mark Odenkirks’ second post-Saul gig since the premiere of his other AMC series Lucky Hank in which he plays an English professor who is coping with a midlife crisis.

Additional details about Odenkirk’s character are being kept under wraps for now, but he joins an elite list roster as Season 1 included guest stars such as Joel McHale, Jon Bernthal, and Molly Ringwald among others. Stay tuned and relive every riveting moment from The Bear Season 1 by streaming it on Hulu anytime.

The Bear, Season 2 Premiere, June 2023, Hulu