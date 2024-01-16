‘Yellowjackets’ Won’t Return Until 2025, Cast Teases ‘Wildest’ Season Yet

Fans of Showtime‘s hit drama series Yellowjackets have a long wait ahead of them, as Deadline reports that the third season will not be premiering until 2025.

This is due to the production delays caused by the WGA and SAG strikes last summer, with pre-production on the psychological drama shut down just one day after the WGA strike began in May. According to Deadline, the writers room for the show reopened in September.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team involved in a plane crash in 1996 and the aftermath of the event years later. It stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell in lead roles.

Despite the long wait until a new season, the cast has been keeping fans invested by teasing what’s to come, with Steven Krueger, who plays Coach Ben, anticipating “the wildest, bloodiest season that we have.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday’s (January 15) Emmys, Samantha Hanratty, who portrays the young version of Misty, said, “I’m gonna put it out there that season 1 is chaotic and messy, season 2 is like still cold and dark and it was winter, and then this one was the meltdown.”

She continued, “You’re going to see the melting of like what these people are and really get to see like the broness of these girls.”

“I feel like we’re going downhill for the characters,” Courtney Eaton, who plays the teen version of Lottie, added. “I don’t think there’s much light or happiness going on.”

Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna, agreed, saying, “We’re going definitely very feral. Like it’s getting feral.”

One major difference in Season 3 will be the absence of Juliette Lewis’ Natalie, who was killed off at the end of the second season. However, the teen version of her character will continue to be played by Sophie Thatcher.

“Juliette Lewis is such a fantastic actress that [it] really breaks my heart. They’re such a big part of the show,” Hanratty shared. “I think that with that grief, it’s gonna bring out a lot of interesting levels of the other characters, and I’m really excited to see that. Sophie Thatcher is gonna keep Natalie’s legacy living.”

Yellowjackets was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at this year’s Emmys, while Lynskey was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.