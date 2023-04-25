Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its latest animated comedy Mulligan from co-creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means. Set to debut Friday, May 12 on the streamer, Mulligan is executive produced by Tina Fey, who also lends her vocals to the series about a rag-tag band of survivors.

After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, these survivors have to start society over from scratch. Together, it’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes, while getting things right this time around. Then again, it’s also possible the same mistakes will be made all over again.

The series marks a reunion between Carlock, Means, and Fey who have collaborated on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for the streamer. The voice cast features stars Fey, Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil LeMaar, Daniel Radcliffe, Ayo Edebiri, Ronny Chieng, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

In addition to unveiling a trailer and setting a release date, Netflix has also shared a brand-new poster and imagery of the characters fans will encounter, above. Don’t miss the fun — Mulligan is brought to life for TV by a talented comedic creative team with Carlock and Means serving as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Fey, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara.

Mulligan is produced by Universal Television in association with Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Bento Box Entertainment. Catch the trailer, above, and watch Mulligan when the show arrives

Mulligan, Series Premiere, Friday, May 12, Netflix