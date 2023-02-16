Elizabeth Olsen is getting violent in a first look at HBO Max‘s upcoming limited series Love & Death which will officially debut with three episodes on Thursday, April 27.

The series from writer David E. Kelley and director Lesli Linka Glatter tells the true story of Candy (Olsen) and Pat Montgomery (Patrick Fugit) and Betty (Lily Rabe) and Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons). The two couples enjoy their churchgoing lives in their small Texas town, that is until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

In the trailer, above, viewers get a peek into Candy’s story as she propositions Allan in the parking lot of their church.”I’m very attracted to you,” she says plainly. Allan’s shocked reaction is understandable as she goes on to ask, “would you be interested in having an affair?” What follows is a dark turn of events, particularly for Candy whose actions have deadly consequences.

Along with Olsen, Fugit, Rabe, and Plemons, the series features Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel. The show is executive produced by Kelley, Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno. The show is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly including “Love & Death in Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II.

Following the release of the first three episodes viewers can stream one new episode each Thursday through May 25 when the finale drops. Don’t miss the drama unfold, catch the teaser trailer for Love & Death above, and don’t miss the show when it premieres this April on HBO Max.

Love & Death, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 27, HBO Max