[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

Within 24 hours a field of 20 was narrowed down to a Top 12 on American Idol on Monday. The suspense was palpable during the live show as host Ryan Seacrest revealed the names of the 10 who made it through based on the nationwide vote of 28 million.

The remaining slots were decided upon by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. This made for a dramatic show closer. Those lucky enough to make it now prepare for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night to be mentored by alum Adam Lambert on April 30. Those chosen will also travel to the Stagecoach Music Festival this week where they’ll sit front row to see Luke perform.

Who went ventured to the victory zone? Who sat in the danger zone? Did your favorite live to sing another day? Dim the lights. Here we go.

Wé Ani

After closing last night’s show with Adele’s “Skyfall,” the 24-year-old started the show as the first one to make it into the Top 12. She followed up with another strong performance in “This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Michael Williams

The heartthrob was not voted into the Top 12. Maybe some fans didn’t like the haircut and facial hair? The 21-year-old’ sang “golden hour” by JVKE, which got some girlish screams from the audience. “They didn’t vote for you because they were jealous of you,” Katy said. She liked the song choice.

Hannah Nicolaisen

The nationwide vote didn’t choose the volleyball player. This meant the 24-year-old had to sing “Royals” by Lorde to get one of those judges’ picks. Lionel said she was number one in the dress code in gold. He called the Texan a star.

Warren Peay

Zach Williams appreciated Warren’s performance of his song last night, and so did America as the appliance repairman was voted into the Top 12. The 24-year-old then celebrated by taking on the rock song “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down.

Mariah Faith

After not being chosen by the nationwide vote, she had to sing for survival. The 22-year-old then proceeded to tear the house down with a soulful “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” by the SteelDrivers. Luke thought the song choice got her on Sunday but liked the one this time around. “That’s the Mariah we’re used to,” he said.

Haven Madison

America agreed with the judges that she has stardust and voted her into the Top 12. The 17-year-old then took the stage to perform “15,” which she actually sang for her initial audition. Are we seeing the next Taylor Swift before our eyes?

Nailyah Serenity

With America not voting her in, she looked to win over judges with “Alive” by Sia. The 23-year-old Charlotte received a standing ovation from the judges. Katy declared Nailyah brought soul to this show and was the bar. The hopeful then spoke about her connection to the song choice where it has been her and her mom versus the world.

Paige Anne

The 16-year-old had to sing for the judges’ pick and hoped to make a big impression with “I Am Here” by P!nk. “That’s how you fight back,” Lionel said. He found that was the way for her to come back. The tearful teen expressed gratitude to have this chance to make it this far and overcome so much in the competition.

Matt Wilson

The 21-year-old teacher’s aide brought his audition song “For Tonight” by Giveon to win over the judges after failing to earn the nationwide vote. Luke apologized he was in the spot to sing for his life. The country star loved the smoothness of his voice.

Tyson Venegas

The sole platinum ticket holder left made it into the Top 12 thanks to America. The 17-year-old Canadian celebrated with a performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John.

Colin Stough

The proud mama’s boy won over America to secure a spot in the Top 12. This 18-year-old then delivered an intimate rendition of “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn. Luke jumped up and down cheering after watching the performance. He even went up to give the HVAC repairman a hug. Katy told the hopeful, “One moment can change your life, and that was your moment.”

Marybeth Byrd

The 22-year-old made it into the Top 12 based on America’s vote. After getting the good news the radio host took the stage for “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell to celebrate.

Kaeyra

The judges thought the 21-year-old had a breakout moment on Sunday, but America didn’t quite agree. In the danger zone, she sang “If I Were Your Woman” by Gladys Knight & the Pips. Ryan complimented her composure during the performance despite the distraction of a fly.

Oliver Steele

America liked his original on Sunday and voted him into the Top 12. The 25-year-old then treated audiences to a cool beachy rendition of “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain. He declared that he won’t second-guess himself moving forward.

Olivia Soli

The power wasn’t enough to get America’s vote. This meant the fiery 21-year-old had to impress the judges with her song choice of “God Is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. Luke found it hard to believe she wasn’t in by the audience and thought it was a great performance. He called her one of the best voices in the competition.

Iam Tongi

His “timeless” Abba cover from Sunday resulted in him cruising into the Top 12. The viral sensation then put his signature on “Stuck On You” by Mr. Lionel Richie, who went on stage after to give him a hug. The dang fly came back for the performance despite Ryan’s best efforts to swat it away.

Zachariah Smith

The nationwide vote kept the 21-year-old burger flipper’s dreams alive in the Top 12. He celebrated by showcasing his showman style on “Hold the Line” by Toto. Katy’s mind was blown by her facial expression.

Lucy Love

The 28-year-old mom tugged at the heartstrings on Sunday with her original “Boulders,” but it wasn’t enough to make the Top 12 from America’s vote. She sang for survival, laying down her vocals on“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. Fans chanted Lucy after. “If I have to bet on anybody, I’m going to bet on you,” Lionel said. Lucy was saved by the judges and entered the remaining dozen.

Megan Danielle

The 21-year-old server won over America and secured the last spot in the Top 12 based on their votes. She then called it back to her audition with another Lauren Daigle song in “Thank God I Do.”

Nutsa

The international songbird closed out the night of performances, hoping to earn a judges’ pick. She channeled her inner Jennifer Hudson on “And I Am Tell You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls. A song choice with a not-so-subtle message. Luke said she knocked it out of the park, especially under so much pressure. Katy and Luke declared they were nuts for Nutsa and gave her their remaining judges’ slot into the Top 12.

With the Top 12 solidified, it was the end of the line for Olivia Soli, Kaeyra, Matt Wilson, Paige Anne, Nailya Serenity, Mariah Faith, Hannah Nicolaisen, and Michael Williams. A lot of fan-favorites on this list. What do you think of the results? Tell us in the comments.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC