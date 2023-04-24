Call Me Kat is introducing an intense competition for the April 27 episode, “Call Me Pretty Kitty,” in which Margaret Cho guest stars. In an exclusive first look at the installment, the comedian and actress plays Val, a fellow cat lover who is “sugary sweet” when she’s not competing.

In sneak peek photos, above, and below, viewers are getting a taste of what they can expect from the installment which sees Kat (Mayim Bialik) attempting to take her breakup with Max (Cheyenne Jackson) off her mind by attending a cat show with Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) and Randi (Kyla Pratt). It’s at this cat show that Kat encounters Val.

While Val doesn’t think Kat and her feline stand a chance of bringing home the trophy, this sparks Kat’s competitive side, turning the fun outing into an unexpected match. As for Cho’s character, Val, she’s also described as a local cat lover who is prominent in the cat show circuit. She can be dismissive and patronizing, which earns Sheila’s respect until that is turned around on Kat.

Along with revealing the casting, we’re offering a glimpse at the fun ahead with three exclusive photos. One shows off Val in Kat’s cat cafe, and the other two show the ladies at the actual cat show. Fans will have to wait and tune in to see how the claws come out for this catfight when the episode arrives on April 27.

In the meantime, check out the fun photos, above, and catch the latest installment of Call Me Kat when it airs on Fox.

Call Me Kat, Thursdays, 9:31/8:31c, Fox