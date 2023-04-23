Zendaya Performs ‘Euphoria’ Songs at Coachella in First Live Performance in 7 Years

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Labrinth and Zendaya perform at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023, in Indio, California
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Euphoria

 More

Fans who braved the crowds and costs of Coachella got a rare treat during Labrinth’s set at the California music festival. Zendaya joined the rapper on stage on Saturday, April 22, to perform “All for Us” and “I’m Tired,” two of their songs from the HBO hit Euphoria.

Zendaya’s surprise appearance marks her first live musical performance in more than seven years, according to Page Six.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” the actor and singer wrote on her Instagram Stories after the set. “And to the crowd tonight… wow… my heart is so full. I can’t think you enough for the love I received tonight. Made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

The song “All for Us” won Labrinth an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2020, and he and Zendaya were nominated in the same category for “I’m Tired” two years later. Zendaya has also won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy twice for her role as Rue in the teen drama.

On the music side of her career, Zendaya released her first (and, so far, only) studio album, Replay, in 2013, the title track of which went triple Platinum. “Rewrite the Stars,” a song she performed with Zac Efron for the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, has been certified double Platinum.

How 'Euphoria' Is Using Classic Songs to Tell Its Season 2 Story
Related

How 'Euphoria' Is Using Classic Songs to Tell Its Season 2 Story

The 26-year-old tweeted last year that she “stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons,” but perhaps the reaction to her Coachella performance will get her back in the studio.

In an Instagram Stories selfie video early Sunday morning, Zendaya said she had “never heard screaming like that” in her entire life. “As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. … It was so special, and everybody was singing along, and it was so cool. So, so cool. So thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it.”

Euphoria - HBO

Euphoria where to stream

Euphoria

Zendaya

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hannah Waddingham
1
What’s in ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham’s Queue? ‘Succession’ & More
Gayle King, Charles Barkley
2
Gayle King & Charles Barkley Team for Weekly CNN Series
Richard Marx (L), David Hasselhoff (C), Anthony Michael Hall (R) in 'The Goldbergs'
3
‘The Goldbergs’ Team Shares Their Favorite Iconic ’80s Guest Stars
Dove Cameron, Keegan-Michael Key, and Cecily Strong in 'Schmigadoon!' Season 2
4
Cinco Paul Breaks Down ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Song References
Rima Te Wiata, Ragga Ragnars, and Jay Duffy for 'The Wheel of Time'
5
‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2: Prime Video Unveils Additional Casting