Zendaya Performs ‘Euphoria’ Songs at Coachella in First Live Performance in 7 Years

Fans who braved the crowds and costs of Coachella got a rare treat during Labrinth’s set at the California music festival. Zendaya joined the rapper on stage on Saturday, April 22, to perform “All for Us” and “I’m Tired,” two of their songs from the HBO hit Euphoria.

Zendaya’s surprise appearance marks her first live musical performance in more than seven years, according to Page Six.

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” the actor and singer wrote on her Instagram Stories after the set. “And to the crowd tonight… wow… my heart is so full. I can’t think you enough for the love I received tonight. Made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

The song “All for Us” won Labrinth an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2020, and he and Zendaya were nominated in the same category for “I’m Tired” two years later. Zendaya has also won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy twice for her role as Rue in the teen drama.

On the music side of her career, Zendaya released her first (and, so far, only) studio album, Replay, in 2013, the title track of which went triple Platinum. “Rewrite the Stars,” a song she performed with Zac Efron for the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, has been certified double Platinum.

The 26-year-old tweeted last year that she “stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons,” but perhaps the reaction to her Coachella performance will get her back in the studio.

In an Instagram Stories selfie video early Sunday morning, Zendaya said she had “never heard screaming like that” in her entire life. “As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. … It was so special, and everybody was singing along, and it was so cool. So, so cool. So thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it.”