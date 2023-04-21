[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5 “Two Truths and a Lie.”]

“She’s not doing well,” Courtney Eaton says of Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets Season 2.

“Two Truths and a Lie” ends with, in the wilderness timeline, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) going into labor. And if you think no one out there is equipped to handle what’s coming next? You’d be right.

While Lottie’s excited and nervous, “the rest of the group feels the pressure of what’s about to happen,” Eaton told TV Insider on The Buzz on Yellowjackets aftershow. “There’s that heaviness weighing in the air of what’s going to happen and how do we get through this?” So who will be handling it the best? “It might be Shauna who keeps her head on the most,” she admitted.

This comes as Shauna’s dislike for her character is building, Eaton confirmed. “Lottie is lingering, to say the least. She’s kind of attached herself as a protector of maybe Shauna but mostly her baby. I think she’s got this idea in her head about what this baby can do for them and what the wilderness is telling her and what’s going on in her brain.”

We’re not the only ones wondering exactly what Lottie thinks the baby can do for them. The writers wouldn’t answer that question for Eaton, but her character is “very interested in the baby.” Sure, she cares about Shauna, but the other teen isn’t her focus.

As for the debate about whether Lottie has a mental illness or some sort of connection to the wilderness, Eaton shared that she spoke with creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson before they even started filming the pilot about the medication her character was taking. She didn’t want Lottie to be the villain if she had a mental illness. “I love that she walks this fine line” — is it the wilderness? the trauma? something from before they were stranded? — and “I like keeping it a little ambiguous for people to kind of make up their own minds because I think if it leans one way or the other too much, it kind of ruins the magic that is Lottie,” according to Eaton.

And when it comes to another highly contested matter, “I cannot confirm or deny” Lottie is the Antler Queen, the star said. Furthermore, “I don’t even know if there will be a permanent Antler Queen. I think with the hierarchy of the group, it’s ever-shifting.”

Watch the full video interview above for much more from Eaton including about Lottie’s darker side; if her character believes Misty’s (Samantha Hanratty) story about what happened to Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman); the connections between the girls; the mysterious stump; filming some of the especially visually striking and intense scenes; the “scream moments”; and Coach Ben’s (Steven Krueger) place in the group.

