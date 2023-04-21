It’s the walking dread!

Smallville is in for some big trouble now that The Walking Dead‘s Michael Cudlitz is (bald) heading to Superman & Lois as supervillain, Lex Luthor. This isn’t the first time the iconic character created chaos on The CW. Luthor was previously played as Musk-like madman in the Arrowverse by Jon Cryer on Supergirl. This time, however, he’s getting the more-grounded S&L treatment, it seems.

The official description states that Lex “is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. But the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. It’s been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he’s re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him.”

You guessed it. Those two are Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch). And as you see in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, they are well aware of the man’s vendetta.

“You’ll have to see how that unfolds,” exec producer Todd Helbing told us at the beginning of the season. “We don’t wanna spoil anything, but we wanted to present a different version of Lex for the fans, you know?” Helbing’s co-showrunner Brent Fletcher added that the show’s mantra has always been, “if we’re gonna do this, let’s find our own version of it,” since the Superman story has been told so many times. “So we did the same thing with Lex…and we’re super excited.”