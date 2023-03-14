‘Superman & Lois’ Bosses on New Season, New Jonathan & New Threats

It’s up, up, and away for Season 3 of The CW’s cinematic family drama Superman & Lois, which returns with comic book couple Clark Kent and Lois (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, above) friskier than ever, even as they juggle, well, family dramas.

“It’s a dense season this year,” says Todd Helbing, who co-showruns with Brent Fletcher. “We came in with a pretty clearheaded view of what we wanted to do, and with 13 episodes, we’ve gotta get moving and kind of start setting the table.” Fletcher adds that “everybody’s got a big arc. …There’s no character left behind this season.”

And they aren’t kidding. Everyone on the canvas is caught up in something major by the end of the first hour. Picking up almost a month after the Season 2 finale, in which our Earth nearly merged with the doppelgänger-filled Bizarro World universe, the premiere is titled “Closer.” Explains Helbing: “Closer to the ones we love, closer to the things we want, and closer to becoming who we want to be.”

For superpowered son Jordan (Alex Garfin), that means proving he’s ready to join his dad’s high-flying heroics, while twin Jon (Michael Bishop, taking over from Jordan Elsass) is determined to pass his driver’s test and gain freedom on the ground. As for the newest cast addition — an Aussie actor who “came for a read, got the job, and didn’t go back home until the holiday,” notes Helbing — the producers can’t rave enough. “He handled all there was to maneuver gracefully and with respect and dedication and brought his A game,” offers Fletcher. “He’s phenomenal.”

Good thing, because all of the Kents are in for an emotional rollercoaster. Not only is Michael Cudlitz heading to town as Lex Luthor, so too is his Walking Dead colleague Chad L. Coleman as Intergang kingpin Bruno Manheim. But even before those two threats arrive, Lois and Clark will get some news just as Smallville’s finest gather to celebrate the boys’ 16th birthday that could change everything…if they can survive a newly arrived threat that makes raising teens look like child’s play.

Superman & Lois, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 8/7c, The CW