Comedy from John Mulaney, Oprah with Michelle Obama, A ‘Night Court’ Crushes, Military Chefs Gets ‘Chopped’
Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney returns to Netflix for his third stand-up special. Oprah Winfrey debriefs Michelle Obama as the former First Lady wraps her book tour. Former Saturday Night Live performer Melissa Villaseñor guests on Night Court. A new Chopped tournament features chefs from different branches of the military.
John Mulaney: Baby J
Winner of a 2018 Emmy for his previous Netflix comedy special Kid Gorgeous, former Saturday Night Live writer and go-to guest host John Mulaney is back on Netflix with another revealing stand-up special. No part of his life is off limits to his comedy, so expect some revelations about his “action-packed” rehab stint and, given the title, some thoughts about becoming a dad in 2021.
The Light We Carry
The former First Lady sits with the First Lady of TV Talk for a candid conversation that occurred on the final stop of Michelle Obama’s book tour promoting her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Obama gets personal with stories about her time in the White House, her childhood, with deep thoughts about aging, self-confidence, menopause, the power of friendships—and, yes, romance.
Night Court
Turns out Judge Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) clerk Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) has a crush on his boss which is causing disorder in the court. Enter Gabby (Saturday Night Live veteran Melissa Villaseñor), a girl-who-got-away from Neil’s past who Abby thinks might be the perfect fix to this situation. Elsewhere, bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) vows to do better after dropping the ball on protecting public defender Dan (John Larroquette) from a rowdy observer in the gallery.
Chopped
Ten-hut! Host Ted Allen sends 16 chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines into a culinary battle of the baskets for a five-episode ‘Military Salute’ tournament that will test their readiness when it comes to working with mystery ingredients and passing muster with picky judges including Sunny Anderson (an Air Force veteran), Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy. (In the finale, the finalists from each branch will face a different Chopped judge in each round, playing for $75,000 to a charitable cause and bragging rights.)
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7c, Fox): Tongues are wagging in Austin regarding paramedic chief Tommy (Gina Torres) and her relationship with Pastor Trevor (DB Woodside). This first responder may be great in a crisis, but can she can stand up to an onslaught of gossip?
- Gotham Knights (9/8c, The CW): While Turner (Oscar Morgan) weighs whether to meet the man who’s about to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents, Stephanie (Anna Lore) turns to her dad (Grace and Frankie’s Ethan Embry) for help cracking a code.
- Will Trent (10/9c, ABC): Here’s a bit of good news: The above-par detective drama based on Karin Slaughter’s terrific page-turners has been renewed for a second season. This week, Will (Ramón Rodrîguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) partner with Det. Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) while Angie (Erika Christensen) is on leave. They look into serial-killer cases linked to Will and Angie’s pasts that were investigated by Amanda (Sonja Sohn) back in the 1980s.
- How I Met Your Father (10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, Freeform): The Hulu spinoff gets a cable run, telling the story of New York photographer Sophie (Hilary Duff) looking for love and meeting new friends after a rideshare mishap.
- Family Legacy (streaming on Paramount+): Who knows famous music artists better than their offspring? A docuseries blends vintage MTV footage with remembrances from children of pop and rock stars including Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, boy-band veterans Joey Fatone and Brian Littrell, Brandy and more. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Quincy Brown narrates the series.