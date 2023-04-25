Comedy from John Mulaney, Oprah with Michelle Obama, A ‘Night Court’ Crushes, Military Chefs Gets ‘Chopped’

Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

John Mulaney: Baby J

Special

Winner of a 2018 Emmy for his previous Netflix comedy special Kid Gorgeous, former Saturday Night Live writer and go-to guest host John Mulaney is back on Netflix with another revealing stand-up special. No part of his life is off limits to his comedy, so expect some revelations about his “action-packed” rehab stint and, given the title, some thoughts about becoming a dad in 2021.

The Light We Carry

Special

The former First Lady sits with the First Lady of TV Talk for a candid conversation that occurred on the final stop of Michelle Obama’s book tour promoting her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Obama gets personal with stories about her time in the White House, her childhood, with deep thoughts about aging, self-confidence, menopause, the power of friendships—and, yes, romance.

Night Court

8/7c

Turns out Judge Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) clerk Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) has a crush on his boss which is causing disorder in the court. Enter Gabby (Saturday Night Live veteran Melissa Villaseñor), a girl-who-got-away from Neil’s past who Abby thinks might be the perfect fix to this situation. Elsewhere, bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) vows to do better after dropping the ball on protecting public defender Dan (John Larroquette) from a rowdy observer in the gallery.

Chopped

Season Premiere 8/7c

Ten-hut! Host Ted Allen sends 16 chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines into a culinary battle of the baskets for a five-episode ‘Military Salute’ tournament that will test their readiness when it comes to working with mystery ingredients and passing muster with picky judges including Sunny Anderson (an Air Force veteran), Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy. (In the finale, the finalists from each branch will face a different Chopped judge in each round, playing for $75,000 to a charitable cause and bragging rights.)

