Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital following a medical scare last week while in Atlanta, Georgia, where he’s filming the upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed last week that her father suffered a “medical complication” and was taken to the hospital, though she did not specify what had happened.

According to CNN, a source revealed that Foxx is still hospitalized and undergoing medical tests. The source also said that the medical incident did not happen on set, and the Beat Shazam host was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle.

On Friday, April 14, a source told People that Foxx was “steadily improving” as he continues to recover in the hospital.

The In Living Color alum has been in Atlanta filming Back in Action, the upcoming action-comedy film directed by Seth Gordon and starring Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, and Cameron Diaz, the latter making her return to acting after a decade.

People previously reported that the film’s set was “shut down” on Wednesday, April 12, following Foxx’s health scare. The shoot resumed on Thursday with a Foxx stand-in on set, while extras were informed that a scene set to film this past Sunday had been canceled due to “changes in production.”

Filming is expected to wrap this week.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne took to Instagram last week to share the news of her father’s medical incident, writing, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

She continued, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”