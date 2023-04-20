The Duffer Brothers aren’t done on Netflix, as the streamer has just ordered a new supernatural series from the duo creators of Stranger Things.

In collaboration with creators and showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Ross and Matt Duffer alongside Hilary Leavitt, on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, will serve alongside them as executive producers for the 8-episode sci-fi mystery drama.

“In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time,” according to an official logline of the series.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands,” said The Duffer Brother’s in a statement. “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Addiss and Matthews also made a statement, saying, “We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

Earlier this month, it was announced Stranger Things is getting an animated spinoff set within the Duffer Brothers’-created universe with Flying Bark Productions executive producer Eric Robles attached.