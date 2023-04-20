‘The Daily Show’ Announces More Guest Hosts Amid Ratings Upsurge Since Trevor Noah’s Exit

The Daily Show‘s guest host era continues as Comedy Central has revealed more stars set to take over the late-night show desk in the coming weeks.

As reported by The Wrap, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, comedian Michelle Wolf, Desus & Mero co-host Desus Nice, and stand-up comic Lewis Black are among the next wave of hosts. In addition, The Daily Show‘s News Team will get a turn anchoring the show, as well as senior correspondent Ronny Chieng.

Check out the specific guest host dates below:

The week of May 15th: Charlamagne Tha God

The week of May 22nd: News Team Takeover (more details to be announced at a later date)

The week of June 5th: Michelle Wolf

The week of June 12th: Ronny Chieng

The week of June 20th: Lewis Black

The week of June 26th: Desus Nice

The guest host era kicked off earlier this year following Trevor Noah‘s exit from the long-running late-night show back in December. The first round of hosts included the likes of Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Marlon Wayans, Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Kal Penn, and John Leguizamo.

According to The Wrap, The Daily Show‘s 2023 ratings increased 21% compared to the same weeks a year ago, including social media views, which are up 25% versus the same period last year. So far, Franken’s week of hosting has been the most successful, with the former Democratic senator averaging a total of 792,000 viewers.

When Noah took over The Daily Show in September 2015, his first episode garnered 3.47 million viewers, on par with his predecessor Jon Stewart‘s final episode a month earlier. And that year, the show averaged 1.1 million viewers, in line with Stewart’s era.

However, in recent years, The Daily Show‘s ratings have fallen significantly, and by August of 2022, the show averaged just 383,000 viewers, a 65% drop from its 2015 ratings.

The Daily Show, Weeknights, 11 pm et/pt, Comedy Central