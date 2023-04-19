The Office‘s Rainn Wilson is turning in his role as Assistant to the Regional Manager on the iconic sitcom and trading it in for a trip across the globe in Peacock‘s upcoming travel docuseries Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss.

Set to premiere Thursday, May 18 on Peacock, the series features five hour-long episodes (dropping all at once) with Wilson traversing the globe with a goal in mind: he’s searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on Earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World, Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on the planet ranging from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana.

Along the way, he’ll have a profound and humorous experience that unpacks the science of what it means to be happy and find happiness. In addition to announcing the series and premiere date, Peacock has unveiled a few first-look photos and a teaser trailer that sees Wilson on his travels and getting candid about his anxieties.

Sure, Wilson played one of TV’s funniest characters in his role as Dwight Schrute in The Office, but he’s stepping out of his comfort zone for this latest gig which, along with bringing him to Iceland, Qatar, and Ghana, also sees him visit Thailand and Bulgaria.

While serving as host, Wilson is also an executive producer alongside Dave Sirulnick, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Evan Rosenfeld, Casey Scharf, and Melissa Wood. Meanwhile, Weiner, whose book inspired the show will co-executive produce the project from RadicalMedia. Catch Wilson on the move in the trailer, above, and don’t miss him in The Geography of Bliss when it arrives this May on Peacock.

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Series Premiere (all episodes), Thursday, May 18, Peacock