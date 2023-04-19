Netflix Bosses Address ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Blunder

Netflix‘s co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said that he was “super disappointed” that the Love Is Blind live reunion didn’t end up being live but has still touted the success of the dating series, which got bumper ratings.

The Sunday, April 16 live special suffered from a number of “technical difficulties” and delays that resulted in the episode not airing live but instead being pre-taped. This led to a lot of fan backlash on social media.

“We hate when these things happen, but we’ll learn from it and will get better,” co-CEO Greg Peters said today (April 19) on Netflix’s Q1 earnings video (per Deadline). “We do have the fundamental infrastructure that we need,” he added before sharing, “the good news is that you know ultimately 6.5 million viewers watched and enjoyed the show.”

Sarandos also addressed the streamer’s foray into live programming, which included Chris Rock‘s recent comedy special Selective Outrage, noting that while he was “super disappointed” in the Love Is Blind snafu, “we’re super thrilled that people love the show, and it does point to the kind of love for that brand, and for the growing love for those unscripted brands on Netflix.”

“I do think sometimes those results-oriented shows do play out a little bit better on live, and they do generate a lot of conversation,” Sarandos continued. “But keep in mind, like on Chris Rock, about 90% of the viewing happened after. But that doesn’t change the fact that it was a big event when it happened live.”

The Netflix bosses did not address criticism over the Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have received backlash from fans for perceived biases and inappropriate questions. Instead, they kept things focused on the growth of the company.

“Streaming is the future…and we have plenty of room to grow,” Sarandos concluded.