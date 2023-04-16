‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion Livestream Breaks, Fans React

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion' poster
Netflix

Love Is Blind

 More

“It’s almost time!” said the screens of countless Netflix viewers for half an hour on Sunday, April 16 as the streamer tried in vain to get the Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion started.

Netflix’s second-ever live event experienced extreme technical difficulties trying to get the reunion special started, leaving fans on Twitter gobsmacked (and prompting entertainment companies to capitalize on the awkwardness).

The glitches first began at 8/7c, when the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion was supposed to kick off. Netflix users were hit with error messages that some thought were individual glitches at first, but then Twitter made them realize they weren’t in it alone. Netflix confirmed the technical difficulties in a tweet that read, “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

It tried to convince viewers to stay tuned by confirming Irina Solomonova’s presence at the live event in Los Angeles. “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait….” the tweet read, accompanied by a photo of Irina in a black gown. By 8:45 p.m. ET, the one-hour reunion still hadn’t begun, with Twitter users posting warnings that viewers would jump ship when Succession began at 9 p.m.

Who Pays for the Ring on 'Love Is Blind'?
Related

Who Pays for the Ring on 'Love Is Blind'?

After the Emmy-winning HBO drama delivered its most shocking episode of the series last week, fans would be hard-pressed to miss what happened next in favor of the Love Is Blind special (no doubt, they’ll tune in once it’s finally available). And what’s more, the final season premiere of Barry would debut directly after Succession. Time was of the essence.

Fan reactions to the broken Love Is Blind livestream will be ones to remember.

Even Love Is Blind alumni and competing companies got in on the shade.

Host Vanessa Lachey tried to laugh off the issues with the livestream. She and husband/co-host Nick Lachey went live on Instagram to urge viewers not to “turn the channel.”

Suffice it to say this was less than an ideal night for Netflix.

Naturally, the streamer had done a lot of promotion for the event. Ahead of its intended start time, the platform’s account had tweeted photos of the four couples who made it to the altar — Chelsea and Kwame, Tiffany and Brett, Bliss and Zack, and Micah and Paul. Their photos seemed to reveal their current relationship statuses, as all but Micah and Paul were photographed wearing their wedding rings. Paul, the only one to say “I don’t” in the Season 4 finale, had his left hand in his pocket, and Micah had no ring on her wedding ring finger.

This was Netflix’s second live event following Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special in March. The one “technical” difficulty that production had was when Rock flubbed a joke and they fixed it afterwards.

Love Is Blind, Season 4, Streaming Now, Netflix

Love Is Blind - Netflix

Love Is Blind where to stream

Love Is Blind

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton in When Caells the Heart - Season 8
1
‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises ‘Dramatic’ & ‘Romantic’ Season 10
The cast of 'Abbott Elementary'
2
‘Abbott Elementary’: 10 Best Cold Opens, Ranked
3
Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 21, Based on Their Social Followings
Elijah Wood as Walter and Christina Ricci as Misty
4
Misty & Walter Are the Perfect Bizarre Romance for ‘Yellowjackets’