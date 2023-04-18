‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Want Nick & Vanessa Lachey Replaced as Hosts

The fallout from the chaotic Love is Blind reunion continues to roll on, with some fans now campaigning for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to be replaced as hosts.

Sunday (April 16) night’s live reunion special of the hit Netflix dating series suffered numerous delays, leading to some intense and hilarious criticism on social media. But the complaints didn’t stop at the technical issues, as the show’s hosts also came under fire.

Some viewers felt like Nick and Vanessa showed favoritism in their questioning of the cast, particularly in regard to Jackelina Bonds, who was in a love triangle with Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas.

Even cast member Paul Peden called out the “personal bias” when it came to his relationship with Micah Lussier. “I was like, ‘F*** man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me,’” Peden told ETOnline.

“This Reunion just feels so awkward. Doesn’t seem like there is any flow, hosts way too biased, it’s just weird,” tweeted one Love is Blind fan on Sunday night.

Another viewer added, “Unpopular opinion but Nick and Vanessa are bad hosts who are clearly biased.”

But the opinion wasn’t as unpopular as that one Twitter user assumed, as plenty of others felt the same way.

“Get Vanessa Lachey off this show because I know she did not just ask Marshall whether he’s taking Jackie’s feelings into consideration?!?! Is this real life???? If Marshall got up here and called Jackie a demon straight from hell he’d be justified!” wrote one fan.

Others weren’t a fan of how Vanessa continued to ask the married couples about their plans for children, with one viewer describing the host as having a “weird baby obsession.”

“Besides the delay, the worst part of the Love Is Blind reunion was Vanessa Lachey pressuring all of the couples to have babies,” tweeted another fan. “Everyone knows to be delicate around motherhood & fertility issues except Vanessa Lachey on “LIVE” national TV apparently.”

“#LoveIsBlind the reunion is always nauseating to watch because of Vanessa Lachey,” wrote another. “She picks sides, cuts people off, bullies the male cast, pushes motherhood onto women, and generally tries way too hard to be cool.”

“It truly triggers me every time she pushes the baby narrative on people,” said another. “She has no idea what people are going through or if they even want children. I hate it. Do better @VanessaLachey @netflix this is not the hill you need to die on. You can get better hosts.”

However, not everyone shared that sentiment. One fan tweeted, “I think [Vanessa] is great. She actually calls people out on their bs and is very specific. She’s a fantastic host.”

As for who fans want to see replace the Lacheys, one viewer suggested Love is Blind Season 1 couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, with the tweet receiving over 20,000 likes.

