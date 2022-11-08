Aaron Carter’s Final Project, Indie Pilot ‘Group,’ Moving Forward After His Death

Aaron Carter’s tragic passing at the age of 34 has put a renewed focus on mental health and addiction. And as it turns out, his final project before his death was focused on similar issues.

He wrapped filming on the indie sitcom pilot Group a month ago, according to Deadline. The series was focused on group therapy and mental health advocacy, with Carter playing a version of himself. The writer-director of the project, Brian Farmer, released a statement noting that Carter’s management gave permission for Farmer to move forward and complete the project in honor of the late singer:

“I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday. Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that. He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

His costar, Olive Chiacchia, also shared some behind-the-scenes photos and video of Carter on set on Instagram, writing that he was “the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I’ve worked with. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive Chiacchia (@olivechiacchia)



The pilot also stars Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks), Ari Stidham (Scorpion), Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette (Neighbours), Abdoulaye NGom (My Name Is Earl), Anne Judson-Yager (Bring It On Again), and Mike Starr (Goodfellas).

The pilot is currently in post-production and will be shopped around to networks when it is completed.