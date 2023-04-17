Queer fans of reality dating shows are getting more representation thanks to Netflix‘s upcoming second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love aired at the end of the chaotic Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion on April 16, and if the comments section on the trailer are any indication, viewers are already intrigued by these new couples and their impending relationship drama.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love trailer (above) showcases the cast comprised entirely of women and non-binary people. They’re thrown into the dating experiment prompted by one partner’s marriage ultimatum. Either they commit to marriage by the end of the season, or they move on — possibly with someone else from the cast.

Five couples star in Season 2 of this experiment, hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher instead of Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who were at the helm of The Ultimatum‘s first season in 2022 and all seasons of Love Is Blind.

“You’re all here because someone in your relationship has issued an ultimatum,” Swisher says in the trailer. “Each of you are compatible with multiple people here.”

The relationship troubles are clear from the jump. “I’m ready to spend the rest of my life with somebody,” one contestant declares, while another says, “I’m not ready to commit to marriage.”

“I don’t want permanence, and I don’t want stability. I want freedom,” says one cast member, who later calls out her partner: “You said you wanted to marry me, but you fell in love with someone else in a week and a half.”

Other contestants aren’t against marriage, but they’re against their partner’s timeline. “I want to live with you for five years, and then I’m open to it,” one says. But how many of these participants will realize through the experiment that “sometimes love is not enough”? Find out when The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres Wednesday, May 24 on Netflix.

