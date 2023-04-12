This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

It’s always fun to uncover a connection between Jeopardy! competitors and on the April 12 episode a tie between new champ Ben Chan and a former host was unveiled.

The philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin who faced off against one-day champion Kat Jepson and new competitor Laura Caton took the opportunity during the first break to share a fun anecdote with serving host Ken Jennings, involving Jeopardy!‘s temporary host and self-professed trivia lover, Aaron Rodgers.

According to Ben, he once went head-to-head with the Green Bay Packers quarterback in a game of pub trivia. And as Ben shared his story, he said in a light-hearted manner, “I’m happy to say that I beat Aaron Rodgers at pub trivia.” As fans will recall, the pro-NFL player served as an interim host during the show’s process for finding a replacement following longtime lead and late great, Alex Trebek.

Ultimately, Ben revealed that he was later beaten in another game against Rodgers, but the novelty of the situation isn’t lost on him. Still, it doesn’t quite beat winning a game of Jeopardy! which Ben did with a marginal lead. Despite losing a large sum for a wrong Daily Double response in the first half of the game, Ben came back to enter Final Jeopardy with $17,000.

While he didn’t get the Final Jeopardy response of “What is the Eighth Amendment?” for the clue, “England’s ‘Bloody Assizes’ & a 1685 life sentence for perjury were 2 main origins of this amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” under the category of “The Bill of Rights,” Ben still walked away a winner with $16,001 after a $999 wager.

What did you think of Ben Chan’s Jeopardy! connection? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss him compete in the next episode of the beloved game show.

