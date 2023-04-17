‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak & Fans React to Contestant’s Funny Flub

Pat Sajak tried to lighten the mood on Friday’s (April 14) episode of Wheel of Fortune when one contestant made a flub she might have lived to regret. Fans of the show were quick to react online, with some amazed by the incorrect answer.

The moment came during the “Fun and Games” category when the puzzle board read, “MIN_ _ _ _ RE G _ _ _.” The answer Sajak was looking for was “Miniature Golf,” but that’s not what he received.

Alex, an MBA graduate from Santa Monica, California, hilariously guessed “Miniature Goat,” only for fellow contestant Matthew, a forensic psychologist, to buzz in with the correct answer, “Miniature Golf.”

An embarrassed Alex laughed at herself for her incorrect answer, but she received encouragement from Matthew and Sajak. “Well, goats are small,” Matthew said, defending his fellow player’s guess.

“What’s more fun than a little tiny goat?” Sajak added.

The viewers at home were less forgiving than those in the studio, with many taking to social media to mock the flub.

“Oh wheel of fortune…you never cease to amaze me,” tweeted one fan while sharing a clip of the unfortunate moment, as another simply wrote, “Miniature goat LOL.”

“I can’t wait to ride a miniature goat while eating steamed pasta shells,” said another viewer, referencing another incorrect guess from later in the episode.

The blunder was extra devastating for Alex as she explained at the start of the episode that she was looking for redemption.

“My mom was pregnant with me when she was on a game show,” she revealed. “And she actually disqualified herself because she said the word not once, but twice, so I’m looking to redeem the legacy here today.”

“Alex talked about her mom botching her time on a game show… then…,” tweeted one viewer.

While Alex might have had a disappointing night, Matthew ended up walking away with $25,000 and a trip to Costa Rica, though he, unfortunately, couldn’t work out the clue in the bonus round.

