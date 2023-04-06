‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans Debate Alexa’s Bonus Round Answer

Wheel of Fortune‘s April 6 broadcast delivered one of those dividing moments in which a competitor says one thing and everyone watching hears something else as college student Alexa Hoekstra stepped into the Bonus Round.

The Texas Woman’s University student won $19,950 during the initial rounds of the competition and selected “What Are You Doing?” as her category for the Bonus Round. Once she selected her letters to fill in the puzzle, which ultimately spelled out, “just winging it,” she offered a few different responses.

While Alexa appeared to accept defeat when none of her answers were deemed correct, some fans at home disagreed with the outcome, believing that Alexa did in fact say, “just winging it,” as her first response. Depending on how you hear it, the answer could sound correct, or as though she’s saying, “just winning it.”

The biggest issue if Alexa had answered accurately is that she lost out on the $100,000 prize. While some fans are adamant that she said the correct answer, others are dead set on the loss. Below, we’re sharing some of the debating responses shared by fans, but we also want to hear from you. Do you think Alexa delivered the correct response? Or was the game called accurately when she didn’t win? Sound off in the comments section, below.

@WheelofFortune

SHE SAID ‘JUST WINGING IT’

She got it RIGHT and she picked the $100,000 prize too!

C’mon WOF!

QUIT SCREWING YOUR CONTESTENTS! pic.twitter.com/dqgT9Zkmlj — Bradley Millard (@BMil1l76) April 7, 2023

I can admit when I’m wrong. Just winning it was the incorrect answer — Miko’s Traveling Salvation Show (@peaceandcoffees) April 7, 2023

@WheelofFortune I clearly heard her say just winging it that lady was robbed on national TV — ski (@bialoszynski) April 6, 2023

⁦⁦.@WheelofFortune⁩ here is the replay. She said it!!!! Looks like Pat started to say “say it again” but stopped. You can tell she is confused it wasn’t right. And final expression when it was revealed was “wait I said that”. pic.twitter.com/8oUbdccDT7 — Sara Milroy (@saramilroy) April 6, 2023

To me she says win-ning it, no hint of a G sound at all. They got the call right according to the rules. She should have repeated it with enunciation. — Mike Zimmer’s Reckoning (@ZimmerTour) April 7, 2023

Woah! @WheelofFortune owes that girl $100k! She clearly said it correctly — Justin Wiggins (@JustinWiggins_) April 7, 2023

@WheelofFortune that girl Alexa got the final puzzle correct btw. Listen to it !!!! — Joey (@Dryballzz) April 6, 2023

Absolutely is saying just winning it on second watch — Phlooka (@phlooka) April 6, 2023

Ok so I re-watched Alexa’s bonus round and from what I heard, she clearly said the answer on the first try. The show clearly owes her the $100k now #WheelOfFortune — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) April 6, 2023

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings