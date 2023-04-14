Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has entered a voluntary mental health treatment facility.

Leviss made headlines recently for a months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, who was then in a nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix. According to Leviss’s reps, the reality TV personality has entered a mental health treatment program in Arizona. The reps said her treatment is not related to substance abuse and that she originally intended to start this counseling before the Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed in April (Leviss, Sandoval, and Madix, among other cast members, all took part).

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” reps told People. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The reps added that Leviss is not there for “rehab.” Her counseling will reportedly be for “mental health and trauma therapy.” The Vanderpump reunion air date has not yet been announced, but host Andy Cohen said on Instagram that “nothing was unsaid” in the episode’s conversations.

TMZ reported on March 3 that Madix and Sandoval’s relationship ended after she learned of his affair with Leviss. The Vanderpump production team reportedly gathered the cast to be able to film the fallout. According to People, part of the footage includes a “tense sit-down” between Madix and Sandoval addressing the infidelity.

Leviss was engaged to co-star James Kennedy until December 2021. The affair with Sandoval was reportedly going on for around six months. On March 8, Leviss issued a public statement apologizing for harm caused.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone,” she said to People. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”