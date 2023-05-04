Prue Leith on Why She Traveled Stateside for ‘The Great American Baking Show’

Roku is the new home of this contest of confections — America’s answer to the hugely popular Great British Baking Show. This iteration, hosted by comedians Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance), will feature fan-favorite judges from the British series: restaurateur Prue Leith and celebrity chef Paul Hollywood.

What convinced Leith to be part of the American competition? “I think I was jealous of Paul doing it!” she jokes. (Hollywood also judged The Great American Baking Show when it was on ABC.)

So what will fans see when they tune in? “If they have watched The Great British Baking Show, they will know what to expect,” Leith notes, describing the competition as “an encouraging, kind show where the contestants like each other!”

If contestants want to win, they should take note of Leith’s favorite desserts: “Lemon polenta cake in the morning, pasteis de nata (Portuguese custard tart) in the afternoon.”

The Great American Baking Show debuts on Friday, May 5 on The Roku Channel, which offers free streaming with ads. The trailer for the U.S. iteration features Hollywood and Leith challenging the bakers to whip up some classic American delicacies, such as pancakes and other tasty sweets.

Roku previously released a Bake-Off spinoff featuring a celebrity cast. The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special served as host Kemper and Cherry’s first forays into the famous baking tent and featured Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, D’Arcy Carden, and Marshawn Lynch as the celebrity contestants. Leith and Hollywood also adjudicated that contest.