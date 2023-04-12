The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band, fronted by Dr. Teeth, is making its first album in the upcoming Disney+ Original, The Muppets Mayhem.

The series is also set to feature an all-star guest list including musicians Lil Nas X, Steve Aoki, and Weird Al Yankovic, actor Morgan Freeman, comedians Cheech & Chong, Queer Eye star Karamo, director Kevin Smith, and host Ryan Seacrest.

The musical comedy, which stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Saara Chaudry, “follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album,” says the streamer. “With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.”

In the footage above, we see how much influence the legendary band has had on the biggest musicians today, but it is revealed that the group has never attempted to make an album–until now. The band gets acclimated to recording music, including using new modern instruments like drum machines, much to the surprise of Animal. We also see the team get into social media like TikTok, where they managed to enrage every contemporary musician’s fandom, including the Swifties. See the trailer above to get a glimpse of the mayhem the band causes.

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm are Paula Abdul, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Billy Corgan, Colton Dunn, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Kesha, Tommy Lee, Riki Lindhome, Jack McBrayer, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, Cedric Yarbrough, Deadmau5, David Bizarro, Jennifer Irwin, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Ziggy Marley, Arden Myrin, Desiigner, and Zedd.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets), and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. The original music is by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band’s debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12. There is also an official playlist featuring tracks from the Muppets.

The Muppets Mayhem, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 10, Disney+