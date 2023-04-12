Prince Harry to Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Meghan Markle

After a lot of speculation about whether or not Prince Harry would attend his father King Charles III‘s coronation, we have confirmation of his and Meghan Markle’s plans.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the King’s communications team said in a statement to U.K. royal reporters (via Variety). According to People, Meghan is going to be celebrating Prince Archie’s birthday at the time.

This will be the first public appearance for Harry with his family after his memoir, Spare, came out in January. In it, he wrote about his relationships with his family members. That included claims of an altercation with his older brother Prince William and that members of his family, to avoid stories about themselves, gave the press ones about him. In December 2022, Harry and Meghan also released a Netflix docuseries in which they detailed their love story and what led to them retreating from life as working royals. The couple moved their family to Canada, then to California in 2020.

The Royal Family, on Twitter, has already released some details about the upcoming coronation. The Earl Marshal is responsible for planning and organizing it.

That morning, Their Majesties will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King’s Procession (down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street) to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee). The Coronation Procession will take that route in reverse and feature Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK’s Armed Forces. Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach (commissioned in 1760, first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762, and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831).